MARGARETVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fallen state trooper was honored on Tuesday – 10 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

Trooper David Brinkerhoff was killed by friendly fire after taking down a suspect accused of shooting a state trooper the day before.

After the memorial service at the Middletown Town Hall, there was a procession along State Route 30 to place wreaths at the New York State Department of Transportation signs honoring him.