LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new team of leaders is hitting the court for Siena College men’s basketball.

Marquis Wright, Brett Bisping, Javion Ogunyemi and Lavon Long. For the past four years – with a few exceptions – those were the guys the Saints leaned on.

Ever since Jimmy Patsos took over, he had those players but not anymore.

There’s a changing of the guards at Siena, and NEWS10 ABC Sports Director Liana Bonavita sat down with the new leaders to see how the transition’s going.