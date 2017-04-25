Saratoga Jazz Fest celebrating 40 years

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A big summer ahead for the Saratoga Jazz Festival with a big name headlining the shows.

The Friehoffer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival kicks off on June 24 with Chaka Khan. Other performers for this year include Jean Luc Ponty for the Jazz Festival’s 40th Anniversary.

On Tuesday, the President of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Elizabeth Sobol was given a proclamation from Senator Kathy Marchione and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner at the Capitol.

Sobol says even more things are on the horizon at SPAC.

“It’s really been a privilege to be a part of SPAC and of the greater Capital Region. I’m really very moved to just see what’s happening in this area and how dedicated everyone is in this amazing cultural corridor that we live in and call home,” Sobol said.

Along with the Jazz Fest, they have a SPAC on Stage, concerts where the audience will be on stage with the performers.

Only 300 tickets will be sold for each event to provide an intimate experience.