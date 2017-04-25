Overnight armed robberies at two Cumberland Farms locations

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Capital Region Cumberland Farms gas stations were robbed in as many hours overnight Tuesday, one in Troy and another in Mechanicville

Troy Police say the clerk at the Cumberland Farms on Pawling Avenue called police around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting she had just been robbed by an armed suspect.

Police are not yet saying if the suspect made away with any cash, or what type of weapon the suspect was carrying.

Nearly two hours later, around 2:30 a.m., police received another very similar call for an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue in Mechanicville, just 15 miles up the road from the first location.

Police say the clerk described the suspect as a male wearing a red shirt and a black bandana.

No arrests have yet been made and police say it is too early in the investigation to know whether the two robberies were connected.

