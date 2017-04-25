NY Senate honoring the life of fallen trooper Timothy Pratt

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Senate will be honoring the life and legacy of a state trooper who lost his life in the line of duty.

Trooper Timothy Pratt is remembered as a dedicated public servant always willing to help someone no matter the situation.

He made the ultimate sacrifice back in October of last year while stopped to help the driver of a disabled tractor trailer in Wilton. Trooper Pratt was hit by an oncoming SUV.

His family is expected to be at Wednesday’s event which will dedicate a turnaround on the Northway to the fallen trooper.