NY now requires companies to disclose chemicals in household cleaning products

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced new regulations requiring the disclosure of chemicals in household cleaning products on their websites.

New York is the first state in the nation to require manufacturers to disclose this information, which may be harmful to humans and the environment. The chemicals must be listed by weight in ranges.

“These new regulations will help protect New Yorkers and give them the peace of mind of knowing what’s in their homes and in their communities,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “These actions continues this state’s legacy of environmental stewardship and will help build a cleaner, greener New York for all.”

The New York DEC will oversee the program.

The governor’s office says this program will serve as a pilot and may expand to other consumer products of concern, such as personal care or children’s products.