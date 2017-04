ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault on Monday.

Malik Dawson, 20, of Cohoes, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a garage located in the area of Livingston Avenue in Albany.

Dawson faces up to seven years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He will be sentenced on June 19.

The DA says Dawson will also have to register as a sex offender.