DEC acquires 690 acres in Columbia County, planning to open wildlife area

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently acquired 690 acres in Columbia County and plans to open a wildlife management area.

The DEC says the Doodletown wildlife management area will provide wildlife-based opportunities for locals and visitors while protecting forest habitat.

The wildlife area will be the county’s third and largest wildlife area.

The parcel can be accessed via New Forge, Allen, East Klein and Doodletown roads, as well as County Route 27.

According to the DEC, it purchased the parcel from an anonymous seller for $2,800,000 using federal Pittman-Robertson Act funds.