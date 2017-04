HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local county is trying to prevent people from getting infected with rabies.

The Columbia County Department of Health is advising people to avoid animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats when outdoors as the weather gets warmer.

Officials advise people not to trap them or capture them. It can be dangerous and it’s illegal to trap wild animals without a permit.

Homeowners should also follow the law and get their pets vaccinated against rabies.