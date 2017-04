SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The circus coming to proctors this week but it’s not what you would exactly expect.

Circus 1903: The Golden Age of Circus re-creates circus shows at the turn of the 20th century.

It’s set in an old-school big-top tent set up right inside the theater. The show includes puppets, strong men, contortionists, and knife throwers.

The shows start Tuesday night and continues through Wednesday.