Doc McCready is a 6-year-old, neutered hound mix. He is 70 pounds and up-to-date on shots. He is also microchipped.

Doc loves to go for car rides. Good with kids, dogs and prefers to be in a home with no cats. He is housebroken.

He has been attending Doggy Day Care at GFK9 and gets along with the other dogs.

Doc loves to run and play. It would be best to have a fenced in yard, and he would love it if someone is home to keep him company.

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist 518-428-2994