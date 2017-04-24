Workers complete removal of first of four New Orleans Confederate statues

By Published:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Workers in New Orleans have finished taking down the first of four Confederate statues in the city that will be removed over the coming days.

The Liberty Monument was driven away in pieces around 5:35 a.m. Monday. Only a concrete base remained.

The Liberty Monument is an 1891 obelisk honoring the Crescent City White League, which attempted to overthrow a biracial Reconstruction government in New Orleans after the Civil War.

Workers who took down the monument could be seen wearing bullet-proof vests, military-style helmets and scares that obscured their faces. That’s because city officials have said supporters who want the monuments to stay have made death threats.

The other statues, of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis, will come down in following days.

