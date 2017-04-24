Violent car wash robber sentenced to 12 years

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A violent car wash robber was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year on Monday.

Curtis Williams, 54, of Albany, was accused of robbing a Hoffman’s Car Wash on Central Avenue on January 9, 2016. According to the DA, he displayed what appeared to be a loaded firearm and stole approximately $4,000 in cash.

He was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The DA says the guilty plea also satisfies a separate incident that occurred on April 20, 2016, at 12:25 a.m. on North Pearl Street in Albany. In that incident, Williams was accused of striking a woman he knew in the face with an object.

Police responded after they say it was reported he was in the area where the incident took place. Police say when police tried to question him, Williams took off and discarded a loaded handgun in a wooded area.

The recovered handgun was determined to be the same one used during the Hoffman’s Car Wash robbery.

The victim of the assault was treated for her injuries at an area hospital.