Troopers help deliver baby on the shoulder of the NY State Thruway

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troopers from the New York State Police assisted a motorist who was having a baby on the side of the New York State Thruway near exit 24 on Saturday.

Police say Kristi Koppenhafer, 25, of Gloversville, was having the baby while en-route to the emergency room at around 5:30 a.m.

With the assistance of responding troopers and Kristi’s husband Adrian, police say Kristi was able to give birth to a healthy baby girl.

Shortly after giving birth, everyone was transported to the hospital and reported to be in good health.