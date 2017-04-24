Troopers help deliver baby on the shoulder of the NY State Thruway

Web Staff Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troopers from the New York State Police assisted a motorist who was having a baby on the side of the New York State Thruway near exit 24 on Saturday.

Police say Kristi Koppenhafer, 25, of Gloversville, was having the baby while en-route to the emergency room at around 5:30 a.m.

With the assistance of responding troopers and Kristi’s husband Adrian, police say Kristi was able to give birth to a healthy baby girl.

Shortly after giving birth, everyone was transported to the hospital and reported to be in good health.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s