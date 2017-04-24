Texas cat faces off with rattlesnake in viral photo

LAGUNA VISTA, TX (WCMH) — Police in Texas warned people about the end of snake hibernation season with a photo of a cat facing off with a mad rattlesnake.

In a post to Facebook, the Laguna Vista Police Department shared a series of photos asking for residents to be careful after a large rattlesnake was found near a walking trail.

It’s one of the photos in particular that caught a lot of people talking.

In this particular picture, a none-too-impressed cat can be seen lying in front of a ready-to-strike rattlesnake. Police have dubbed the feline the “Fearless Laguna Vista Cat.”

Police were able to corral the snake, and warned residents that the reptiles are more active when temperatures are between 80 and 90 degrees.