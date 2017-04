ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The SUNY Board of Trustees is appointing a new chancellor on Monday.

Kristina Johnson, an engineer who served as an undersecretary for the U.S. Department of Energy, is replacing outgoing Chancellor Nancy Zimpher.

Zimpher announced she would be stepping down this year. The 69-year-old oversaw the nation’s largest public university system for the past eight years.

Zimpher officially steps down in June and Johnson will take over on September 5.