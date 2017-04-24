Siena poll shows support for NY State budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new Siena poll released on Monday shows support for the new budget.

While only 22 percent think it’s a good or excellent budget, the big ticket items have a lot of support for making New York better.

Creating a clean water infrastructure fund was at the top with 82 percent agreeing it’s a good move.

For expanding ridesharing services across the state it’s 75 to 15 percent.

The free college tuition plan is supported at nearly three-to-one as well.

This month’s survey was based on 714 registered voters.