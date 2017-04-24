Reports of antisemitism on the rise in Massachusetts, New York

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Anti-semitic incidents are on the rise in Massachusetts and New York, according to data from the Anti-Defamation League.

The non-profit says there were 125 reports from Massachusetts last year, that’s the fifth highest number of reports in the nation. That’s up from 50 reports last year.

Some of the incidents included swastikas drawn in schools, hate fliers posted on college campuses, and phone threats to community centers.

Anti-semitic crimes have also surged in New York in the first quarter of 2017. The Anti-Defamation League says 97 incidents were reported in the first three months of the year. That’s a 70 percent increase over the 57 incidents reported over the same period last year.