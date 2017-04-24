Police: Man tries to get 13-year-old to have sex with him through Snapchat

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say was trying to get a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him through Snapchat.

During the course of the chat, Ryan Jabaut, 22, is accused of showing up at the girl’s home. Police say family members at the home intervened and Jabaut never made contact with the teen. He then fled the area.

Police say during the course of the conversation, Jabaut knew the girl was 13 years old.

Jabaut was charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.