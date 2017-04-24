NY starting campaign to raise awareness of the state’s Move Over Law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced a new campaign to raise awareness of the state’s Move Over Law.

The state’s Move Over Law requires motorists to drive with care, slow down, and safely move over when approaching law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, construction and maintenance vehicles that are stopped along roads across the state.

“New York has zero tolerance for reckless, dangerous drivers, and with the launch of this new campaign, state and local officials will help educate New Yorkers on the importance of moving over for first responders,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This campaign sends a clear message to motorists to obey the law, stay alert and help ensure the safety of men and women along New York roadways.”

Signs will be placed along state roadways and rest areas during the week of April 24. On Friday, New York State Police will be conducting an enforcement campaign.