Neil deGrasse Tyson brings the “Cosmic Perspective” to sold out Proctors show

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Neil deGrasse Tyson, most recently known for hosting the Fox TV show Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, is now scheduled to appear locally, hosting a show at Proctor’s Theater Monday evening.

Before the show Schenectady’s Museum of Science and Industry has a special event to help visitors get into the mind of an astronomer.

In his show Cosmos, Dr. Tyson tries to make hard subjects easy to understand, by using story-telling and layman’s terms instead of traditional scientific jargon.

Tyson is in town once again, with a new show called “The Cosmic Perspective,” Monday evening at 7:30. He’ll cover everything from supernova’s, dark matter, to the possibilities of space-time travel.

Tyson is no stranger to thinking outside the box in the pursuit of answers to some of history’s greatest scientific questions, but he holds anyone discussing science and technology publicly to a high standard.

“In this, the Twenty-first century, where innovations in science and technology are the engines of tomorrow’s economy,” says Tyson. “If you aren’t speaking with some literacy about climate and energy and all the things that effect civilization, I don’t know what business you have in the public eye.”

Before the show, you may want to head to the Dudley Observatory at MiSci.

Dr. Valerie Rapson, who runs the observatory, will be talking about the upcoming great American solar eclipse, which is expected on August 21 this year. People will be able to watch the partial eclipse through telescopes of eclipse glasses at MiSci.

Dr. Rapson will also be fielding any space-based questions before Dr. Tyson’s show.