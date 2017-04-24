Man killed in overnight structure fire on Green Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Fire officials say one man was killed in a structure fire on Green Street between College Street and Erie Boulevard early Monday morning. e fire at 306 Green

Officials say five people were inside the building at the time the fire broke at 306 Green Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Victim's identity not yet released. 1 other taken to Ellis. We're LIVE all morning following developing story @WTEN pic.twitter.com/9oq7g9kqhy — Samantha DiMascio (@SDiMascioWTEN) April 24, 2017

The victim has not yet been identified.

Schenectady Fire Chief Ray Senecal says crews arrived to find heavy flames on the first and second floor. The fire then spread to a neighboring building and a large apartment building. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in those additional buildings.

One additional person was taken to Ellis Hospital with what officials say were non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest on this story.