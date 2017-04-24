Man killed in overnight structure fire on Green Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Fire officials say one man was killed in a structure fire on Green Street between College Street and Erie Boulevard early Monday morning. e fire at 306 Green
Officials say five people were inside the building at the time the fire broke at 306 Green Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Schenectady Fire Chief Ray Senecal says crews arrived to find heavy flames on the first and second floor. The fire then spread to a neighboring building and a large apartment building. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in those additional buildings.
One additional person was taken to Ellis Hospital with what officials say were non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
