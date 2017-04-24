Man killed in overnight structure fire on Green Street in Schenectady

By Published: Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Fire officials say one man was killed in a structure fire on Green Street between College Street and Erie Boulevard early Monday morning. e fire at 306 Green

Officials say five people were inside the building at the time the fire broke at 306 Green Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Schenectady Fire Chief Ray Senecal says crews arrived to find heavy flames on the first and second floor. The fire then spread to a neighboring building and a large apartment building. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in those additional buildings.

One additional person was taken to Ellis Hospital with what officials say were non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest on this story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s