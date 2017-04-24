Jockeys elected to the Horse Racing Hall of Fame

Web Staff Published: Updated:
Victor Espinoza, American Pharoah
American Pharoah, with Victor Espinoza up, wins the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race at Keeneland race track Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Elections are out on Monday for the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame in the contemporary category.

Some big names are set to be inducted this summer.

Three-time Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Goldikova, multiple Eclipse Award-winning jockeys Javier Castellano and the late Garrett Gomez, and the Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza will also get distinction.

Espinoza’s name might be familiar to you. He was the regular rider for the Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

