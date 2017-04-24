Gloversville pipes under repair after sewage leak

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pipes remain under repair in Gloversville after sewage was discovered to be leaking into a creek.

The leak was reported by a resident on April 20, who stated sewage appeared to be leaking into the Cayadutta Creek in the area of River Street. According to the Department of Public Works, it was discovered sewage was leaking from an abandoned 6-inch pipe.

An industrial services company was called that determined the pipes and manhole would have to be repaired. As a result, the sewer line was diverted. The leak has since stopped.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was called and continues to monitor the repair site.

Repairs could take up to a week, according to the DPW. Residents shouldn’t notice any effects while repairs are taking place.