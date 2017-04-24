Congresswoman Stefanik hosts Coffee with Congresswoman event

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congresswomen Elise Stefanik held a special event for her constituents on Monday.

Dozens of people packed into a senior center in Johnstown on Monday for a Coffee with a Congresswoman event. It’s something Elise Stefanik says she’s been doing since she was elected.

Basically, it’s a way for her to connect with her constituents in the North Country.

She took questions from nearly 100 people with the conversation touching on many topics including dairy prices, national security, and even the environment.

Rep. Stefanik says that EPA funding is important and that’s why she says she’s come out in oppositions to the president’s budget and doesn’t support limiting the EPA.

The Affordable Health Care act was also a focus of this event.

She says Monday’s coffee event is the 15th one she’s hosted. She’s also doing a televised town hall in may from Plattsburgh.