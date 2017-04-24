Brain Injury Association hosts popular art show in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A popular art show has returned to the Empire State Plaza and these artists have quite a story to tell.

They’re special because this show is put on by the New York State Brain Injury Association and the works of art were made by people who suffered a brain injury.

From now until Friday on the South concourse of the Plaza you’ll see these works of art displayed. Next to the photo or painting, you’ll also find some background information on the artist and what happened to them to cause the brain injury.

A young lady named Lisa Warner who suffered an aneurysm, car crash and stroke 12 years ago. She takes beautiful photographs and talks about her long road back.

“I had to relearn how to walk, talk, read, and do everything. My short-term memory was affected hence the photography. I take pictures of things that I don’t want to forget,” Warner said.

The show is free and open to the public on the South Concourse of the plaza. The goal is to show the strength and perseverance of these brave individuals.