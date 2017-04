ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has signed an executive order protecting immigrants.

The order instructs the Albany Police Department not to question individuals, including a crime victim, witness, or person seeking assistance, on their immigration or citizenship status.

The only time they would ask is if it is necessary to investigate criminal activity by the person they’re asking. Police will also not be able to use or disclose such information except as required by law.