Abandoned hotel to be converted into apartments in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A $750,000 grant has now been approved to advance the total transformation of an abandoned hotel into a state of the art assisted living apartment complex.

10 Market Street in Amsterdam will soon become The Sentinel. The complex is set to house 150 seniors.

It’s also expected to create more than 70 full-time permanent jobs.

Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa is very pleased by this news.

“Our revitalization efforts in Amsterdam get a strong vote of confidence through this grant. The Sentinel is a project that will enhance the quality of life for its new residents while strengthening the community. It will bring new vitality to downtown and jobs that will provide employment and the promise of a brighter future for those who will work there. We appreciate the Governor’s efforts that maintain our momentum.”

Construction began last year and is expected to be completed sometime this spring.