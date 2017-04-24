AARP hosts shredding event to prevent scams, fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every two seconds, someone’s identity is stolen which is why one advocacy group is stepping in to fight back against fraud.

It’s part of AARP’s Operation: Stop Scams initiative.

Truckloads of sensitive personal documents were brought in for a free shredding event. It’s one of several being held across the state to help New Yorkers keep their identity safe.

Event organizers say there are other ways to prevent identity theft as well.

“When you get phone calls and they’re asking for banking information or personal information, keep that information to yourself. If you get an unsolicited email asking for your information, again, keep that information to yourself. Legitimate organizations like the IRS or your bank will not call you asking for that information, they probably already have it,” Laura Ehrich, Associate State Director at AARP, said.

The event was among 14 set to take place throughout New York.