Lemon – 3 year old Chihuahua/Rosemary – 3 year old Chihuahua

Came in as a transport with his sister Rosemary. Super sweet and cuddly

They are from Georgia where they did not have a chance……

They can be a little bit shy at first, great with other dogs, in fact they would do best in a home with another small dog. They can be adopted together or separately.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128