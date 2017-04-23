Splash Spa inside Rivers Casino hosts Autism Awareness event

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Autism Awareness month continued at Rivers Casino and Resort Sunday.

Splash Spa inside the resort hosted families to create crafts, get pampered, and have fun together, all in an effort to raise awareness and money for those with Autism.

“Today we wanted to pretty much do a good deed towards Autism. It’s a local charity I actually have a nephew that’s Autistic so I’ve always wanted to do it and I figured what’s a better time to do it than this autism awareness month,” said Splash Spa owner Maria Holmes.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara also stopped by with his 15-year-old son Michael who was diagnosed with Autism.