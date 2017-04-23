Runners hit the pavement for 5K race to raise money for Parkinson’s Disease

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A 5K was held Sunday to shine light on how important exercise is in fighting the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.

“Exercise is the key”.

Runners took off from the starting line at the Corning Preserve pounding the pavement to raise money for research and programs to fight the debilitating disease that is Parkinson’s.

“We just make the best out of each day and press on,” said Mark Burek.

Mark Burek was diagnosed with the disease in 2007. He was 49. And soon after, started the organization “Hope Soars” giving people like him ways to improve their lives.

“I soon found out that exercise was on the cutting edge of helping reduce symptoms of Parkinson’s,” said Burek.

Exercise, like boxing.

This program gives folks the chance to fight Parkinson’s, literally. Using exercise as a form of medicine, and some of today’s runners, battling the disease with every step.

“But what’s more important is than the people running with Parkinson’s is the people that are here for them,” said Burek.

People like Kathy Moses, whose husband and lives with the pain of Parkinson’s, he can’t run but he’s here to know that he’s not alone.

“Even though their symptoms may be different, they understand what the other person’s going through,” said Moses.

Along with exercise, that togetherness is the whole point of today’s run and Hope Soars.

“It’s very, very rewarding, uplifting and motivational,” said Moses.

Building each other up and hanging on to what makes you happy.

“That’s what it’s all about it’s all about quality of life and it’s all about the choice you make when you’re diagnosed with living with this disease, “said Moses.

Give up or keep fighting. It’s easy to see which path is chosen.