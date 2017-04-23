Milton woman charged with Arson after suspicious fire at her home

Published:

(NEWS10) – On Friday, 37-year-old Jayme LaQue was arrested and charged with one count of Arson in the Third Degree as a result of an investigation into a suspicious fire at her home which is owned by a third-party.

It is alleged that LaQue intentionally started a fire inside the home on Greenfield Avenue causing significant damage.

She was arraigned in Milton Town Court and was remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

LaQue is scheduled to answer the respective charge in Milton Town Court at a later date.

 

