UAlbany women’s lacrosse team takes part in Be the Match “Save a Life” drive

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – UAlbany athletes are helping to raise awareness about bone marrow donation this weekend.

The women’s lacrosse took part in the Be the Match campaign earlier, signing people up for a donation registry at the physical education building.

It’s all in an effort to help local people battling blood cancers.

Right now the registry has 13.5 million members but the odds for matching are only one in 430. So organizers say they need all the help they can get.

“We are saving lives doing this it’s very simple coming to a registry drive like this. Sit down, fill out a form do a couple of cheek swabs and that puts you on a registry to help patients that are in need,” said Supervisor Jair Thompson.

If you would like to donate but couldn’t register Saturday, visit https://bethematch.org/.