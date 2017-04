ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A nationwide mumps outbreak has now hit the Capital Region.

UAlbany says three of their students have confirmed cases and are currently isolated from the rest of the student body until they aren’t contagious.

The Albany County Department of Health has also been notified.

Schools all over the nation are seeing an increase in cases.

Mumps is preventable through a vaccine. Health officials are suggesting you wash your hands frequently