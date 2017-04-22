SUNY Cobleskill student killed in I-88 crash

MARYLAND, N.Y. (AP) – A SUNY Cobleskill student is dead and five others are injured after their car hit a highway median and rolled over in upstate New York.
State police say the crash happened at 4 a.m. Saturday in the town of Maryland in Otsego County.
Police say six students from the State University of New York at Cobleskill were driving east on Interstate 88 when their vehicle entered the center median, rolled over and came to rest in the west lane. The car was then hit by a westbound vehicle.
One student was ejected from the car and later died at Albany Medical Center. SUNY Cobleskill officials identified him as 19-year-old Douglas Alvarez, of Mamaroneck. The other five were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
College officials say counseling will be available on campus.