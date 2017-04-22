Police: Dock workers find body in the Hudson River

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer City Police say a body was found in the Hudson River by workers installing a dock Saturday morning.

Officials say workers installing a dock in the area of the Albany Yacht Club reported finding a body in the Hudson River around 7:20 a.m.

Police responded to the scene and recovered the body near the docks.

Officials say the body was turned over to the Rensselaer County Medical Examiner’s office for identification and further investigation.

