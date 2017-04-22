Local wrestler is the state’s ‘king of the mat’

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) – A 10-year-old from North Greenbush Leo Deluca is as he says, tough. His mother, Shelly believes it stems from being the youngest of five boys.

“They were old enough to beat on him and throw him around and let him be the guinea pig and he took it,” said Shelly Deluca.

Leo’s athletic career began in the karate school his parents owned and lived above as a 3-year-old. At first, he wrestled as a way to supplement his Jiu Jitsu training. But then it stuck.

When asked why he likes wrestling so much and continues to do it, Leo responded “It’s tough and that challenges me. You can never get good enough at it.”

Except he already is. Ranked number one in New York State three years in a row for his age and weight class, Leo is wise beyond his years.

“If I wrestle really good, I can win and I can be at the top of the podium,” said Leo.

When asked what it’s like to be at the top of the podium, Leo responded “It feels good. It feels good that all that working hard that you’ve been doing and training pays off.”

Leo’s workout regime is ridiculous. His day starts at seven with strength training, next comes boxing before getting on the wrestling mat. Of course, he squeezes home school in the middle.

“Loves to train. He would rather train 10 hours a day if we let him. Of course, we don’t,” said Shelly.

But when he’s working, it’s typically with personal coach Shaun Miller and journeymen wrestling’s Frank Popolizio.

“We’re usually on the same page when it comes to coaching. So it’s been awesome,” said Miller.

“He’s a little guy but he’s ultra-committed. His discipline is off the chart. He’s as committed or disciplined as anybody we’ve ever had,” said Popolizio.

Leo is only 10-years-old and when he was asked where he would like to be when he was older he said “I’d like to go to like West Point or Penn State in college.”

When asked about going pro and the Olympics Leo said “I’ll try for it”.

And I completely believe him. Kid’s got the eye of the tiger. But before he gets to college, and perhaps the Olympics, Leo will stick to competing in national tournaments which he’s dominated including winning the New York Wrestling Association for Youth Tournament the last three years.