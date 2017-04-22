Hernandez family planning private funeral in Connecticut

By Published:
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits with his attorneys Jose Baez, right, and Ronald Sullivan, left, at the opening of the fist day of his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. He is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Hernandez’s family is planning a private funeral for the former NFL star in his Connecticut hometown.

A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association said Saturday that the service is set for Monday at a funeral home in Bristol, where Hernandez was a standout football and basketball player in high school.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell at a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts early Wednesday. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder. His death was ruled a suicide.

Hernandez’s family in a statement released Saturday asked for privacy as they mourn and thanked people for offering condolences.

