Go green with Capital Region Earth Day neighborhood cleanup events

(NEWS10) — Saturday is Earth Day! People around the world and around the Capital Region are taking the opportunity to clean up and green up our communities and promote ways to protect our planet.

In Troy Saturday morning, residents were picking up recycling bags preparing for Troy’s city-wide cleanup day on Saturday.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden says the idea behind the cleanup is to keep Troy green and healthy. Groups will be heading into 24 different neighborhoods all day and getting to work. Some of the areas selected for cleanup include Lansingburgh’s 9/11 Memorial Park, the Uncle Sam bike trail, and the Downtown Business Improvement District.

Troy isn’t the only city getting green. Cleanup events are happening all over the Capital Region. So pick a city, grab your friends, and get out there and keep your neighborhood green.

Here are some of the Earth Day events happening locally:

South End Earth Day, Food, music, opportunities to clean up and beautify the area, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Meet at the Radix Center, Corner of Warren and Grand Streets.

Town of Clifton Park Cleanup Day, Multiple locations, Call 518-371-6651 for more information on locations where help is needed.

City of Cohoes Clean-Up and Beautification Day, 9 a.m. opening ceremony at Silliman Park, supplies provided

5th Annual UAlbany Family Earth Day, Education and fun earth-themed family activities, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., University Hall

Rensselaer County Electronics Recycling Day, Most household and electronics accepted including computers, air conditioners, and video game units, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., County Office Building, Troy