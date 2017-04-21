Vermont State Police warn of computer virus scam

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – State police are warning residents of a computer virus scam that has drained the bank accounts of victims.

Police on Thursday said that the computer viruses will disable victims’ computers and a message will appear prompting them to call a number. After calling, a person will either offer to clean the computer for a fee or try to extort money.

The victim may be asked to reveal bank account information, in which case all of their funds may be taken. In other instances, money will be put into their account, and the victim will be threatened with legal action if they don’t refund it.

Residents should call the police if they have any issues, and seek a reputable computer specialist to clean their computer.