Vermont House passes gender-free bathroom measure

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Single-occupancy, public bathrooms in Vermont will lose their gender signs and become gender-neutral under a new measure that was just approved by the Vermont House.

The bill received a vote of 123-19 Friday. Under the prospective law, all public bathrooms, including those in state buildings, restaurants, stores, and schools will be available for use by anyone.

If the bill becomes law, Vermont would be the second state after California to pass this type of legislation. New York’s lawmakers are considering a similar bill this year. The Vermont Senate has about two weeks left to consider the measure.