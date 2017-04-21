The Sage Colleges buries centennial time capsule

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Sage Colleges are documenting its history by burying a time capsule at their Albany Campus on Friday.

It’s in honor of its 100th year.

The time capsule includes a wide variety of items highlighting their history including pieces donated by alumni as well as contributions from the Sage community.

School officials say they don’t know what’s going to happen to the school in the next 50 years. It’s something students will be able to look forward to as that time comes closer.

