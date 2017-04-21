The Latest: Shotgun, knives found in gunman’s car in Paris

PARIS (AP) – The Latest on the shootings of police officers in Paris (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

The Paris prosecutor’s office leading the investigation of the Champs-Elysees gun attack says investigators found a pump-action shotgun and knives in the gunman’s car.

Police quickly shot and killed the gunman after he opened fire on officers, killing one and injuring two others on Thursday night.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

___

9:50 a.m.

France’s government has reviewed its already extensive election security measures and says it is “fully mobilized” in the wake of the Champs-Elysees gun attack on police officers.

Speaking after a meeting Friday morning of the government’s security council, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said: “Barbarity and cowardice struck Paris last night, as they also recently struck elsewhere in Europe – in Berlin, Stockholm, in London.”

He said “the whole of Europe is targeted because it represents the values and ideals of peace.”

He said more than 50,000 police and gendarmes are mobilized to protect Sunday’s first-round vote in the two-stage election, with an additional 7,000 soldiers also on patrol. He added that the intelligence services are working “in the shadows” and elite intervention police forces are also on alert.

He said “nothing must hamper this democratic moment, essential for our country.”

The prime minister appealed for national unity and for people “not to succumb to fear.”

___

9:05 a.m.

Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is appealing to French voters to keep a cool head in the wake of the gun attack of the Champs-Elysees that killed a police officer.

Speaking Friday on RTL radio, Macron said: “What our attackers want is death, symbolism, to sow panic (and) to disturb a democratic process, which is the presidential election.”

The centrist who has been a front-runner in polls with Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front said he has canceled two planned campaign stops on Friday out of a sense to “decency” and to allow police to concentrate resources on the attack investigation.

Asked if the assault would impact voting on Sunday, Macron said: “No one knows.”

He vowed that, if elected, he would within weeks of taking power create a task force to coordinate French intelligence efforts against the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for Thursday night’s attack.

He tore into Le Pen, accusing her of lying with claims that previous attacks wouldn’t have happened under her watch.

“She won’t be able to protect our citizens,” Macron said of Le Pen.

___

8:55 a.m.

French officials say the two police officers injured on the Champs-Elysees by a gunman who killed one of their colleagues are both out of danger.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said one of the injured officers was more gravely hurt than the other but both are doing better.

National police spokesman Jerome Bonet, also speaking on BFM television, said “there were thousands of people” on the iconic boulevard in Paris when the gunman opened fire and that the rapid response of officers who shot and killed him avoided a possible “carnage.”

___

8 a.m.

France began picking itself up Friday from another shooting claimed by the Islamic State group, with President Francois Hollande calling together the government’s security council and his would-be successors in the presidential election campaign treading carefully before voting this weekend.

One of the key questions was if, and how, the attack that killed one police officer and wounded three other people might impact voting intentions. The risk for the main candidates was that misjudging the public mood, making an ill-perceived gesture or comment, could damage their chances. With polling just two days away, and campaigning banned from Friday at midnight, they would have no time to recover before polls open on Sunday. Candidates canceled or rescheduled final campaign events ahead of Sunday’s first-round vote in the two-stage election.