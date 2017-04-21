Stacked Nutrition offers pancakes full of protein

By Published:

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – You can now take pancakes off the “cheat meal” list and add it to your regular diet.

You would think the quick fix is to add some protein powder to the batter to take your pancakes to the next level but I’ve tried this, your pancakes only turn out soggy and then burnt.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day but normal pancake recipes are high in calories, filled with unhealthy processed carbs and have little to no protein content even though the taste great with the perfect amount of butter and syrup.

At Stacked Nutrition, they say they’ve cooked up a recipe with 25 grams of protein in every serving of three pancakes.

Protein pancakes are not a do it yourself kind of job so if you want to secure those gains first thing in the morning, look for professional recipes like the ones at Stacked Nutrition.

