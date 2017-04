ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some of Albany Medical Center’s youngest patients got a healthy dose of music on Friday.

Brother and sister musical artists Jocelyn and Chris performed for pediatric patients at the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital.

The two are local, from Fort Plain, and are back in town for the Move Festival coming later this month. They decided to make a pit stop to put some smiles on young faces.