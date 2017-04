SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a teenager fell into a sewer line at a construction site in Saratoga, the county is now calling on a safety plan of action.

The incident happened earlier this month near Zim Smith Train in Ballston.

Work at the site was suspended and before it begins again, the county wants an action plan. There will be a full-time safety manager and the county wants more details in safety reports.

The section of trail is also closed.