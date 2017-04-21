Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office holds special day for military children

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time ever, the Rennselaer County Sheriff’s Office held a special day for military children.

April is the month of the military child, which is why they wanted to organize a fun day for the kids whose parents have already sacrificed so much

The day started with learning about what the sheriff actually does to protect the community.

It also included a demonstration with police k9’s that the children participated in.

There also was fun activities like a magic show and face painting. This was all to build trust between law enforcement and children

“We hope children learn they can trust police officer,” Undersheriff Ed Bly said. “If they need help its ok to get help.”

The program was free for the families to attend.