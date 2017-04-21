Over 110,000 lbs of frozen Banquet meals may contain salmonella

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is alerting consumers that the brownie mix dessert included in chicken nugget meal trays produced by Conagra Brands, Inc. may be contaminated with salmonella.

The alert affects 110,817 pounds of frozen meals and was issued out of an abundance of caution, after the company notified FSIS.

This public health alert applies to the following breaded chicken nugget, macaroni and cheese, and chocolate brownie meal tray ­produced on Jan. 26, 2017:

4 oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” with Code 3100080921 and a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018.

The products bear FSIS establishment number “P-9” printed on the side of the box. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no reports of any illnesses.