Multiple weapons, drugs seized after search warrant in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Thursday at around 9:00pm, Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit executed a search warrant at 326 Germania Avenue after a lengthy drug investigation.

Located inside the home was about 15.71 grams of Cocaine, vials of liquid Fentanyl, and a small amount of Marijuana.

Three guns were also located inside the home, a 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle, two .22 caliber handguns, as well as multiple high-capacity magazines.

In addition, around $1,600 in U.S. Currency was seized from the home.

37-year-old Marcell Johnson of Schenectady and 36-year-old Donald Hooper of the Bronx are both facing several weapon and gun charges.

Both Hooper and Johnson are currently being held in Schenectady City lock-up awaiting arraignment.